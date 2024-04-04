Sony PlayStation 5 Slim review: Finally fits your setup, performance still shines

April 04, 2024 08:37 am | Updated 08:38 am IST

When the PlayStation 5’s photos were revealed in 2020, it appeared massive. But, as we all know, looks can be deceiving, so we hoped it would be smaller than expected. However, it turned out to be a chunky piece of hardware with a polarising design, especially compared to Xbox’s more minimal approach. We have lived with its large footprint in our living rooms for nearly three years, and while swapping out the plates does make it smaller, it is still quite substantial visually. Finally, on Friday, April 5, the PlayStation 5 Slim launches in India, boasting a reduced size. Fortunately, we got our hands on it earlier as it was launched in some countries. But is it really as slim as it claims to be?

The short answer is yes. The new slim edition out of the box is noticeably smaller and lighter than the regular version. It is astounding how much Sony has managed to reduce its footprint. However, what remains intact is the polarising design, which looks even more pronounced here. Sony seems to adopt a tick-tock approach to the design, with years sporting a more edgy look and odd years featuring a more rounded styling. The PS5 Slim definitely stands out on your shelf if you are a fan of the design, but if not, the good news is you can easily hide it behind your television.

The original PlayStation 5 has gone through multiple revisions, with later models being slightly lighter, but the dimensions are still substantial. The chunky disc version measures 390mm in width, 104mm in height, and 260mm in depth, weighing in at 4.5 kg. It is not exactly portable. The Slim disc edition, on the other hand, is 358mm in width, a shorter 96mm in height, and 216mm in depth, with a weight of 3.2 kg, marking a 24% decrease from the original. The dimensions see a 30% decrease, making it more suitable for most living room setups, even smaller ones. Slim, without the disc drive, is even lighter at 2.6 kilograms. This significant reduction in size and weight is a game-changer for those looking for a more compact gaming console.

The design of the PlayStation 5 Slim retains that same white V or Y look, with the side plates tapering out like the neck of Doctor Strange’s cape. The biggest difference here is that instead of a single side panel as seen on the original, the Slim’s panel is broken into two parts, one matte and the other gloss. Sony already offers a few colours for the side plates of the Slim, including a Black version. All four can be removed independently, and here is the best part: if you have opted to buy a Digital edition Slim, you can remove the bottom right panel and slot in the drive with the drive panel over it. This makes the Slim more economical, especially if you have a PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium plan with its free library of digital games plus your own digital library. However, if you prefer buying disc games and then selling them off or exchanging discs with friends, the Disc Edition is for you. These design changes not only enhance the aesthetics but also offer practical benefits to the users.

If aesthetics matter to you, then the Slim Digital Edition also comes out a winner, especially if you prefer everything in your setup to be symmetrical. Suppose you dream of keeping the console upright. In that case, you must purchase the vertical stand as an additional accessory or explore third-party stands. The PS5 Slim has slot-in stands on the side if you want to mount it horizontally. While it can stand vertically without a stand, it is still a bit shaky, especially if you have children running about the house.

The build quality of the Slim editions is good, but there are a few noticeable cutbacks to reduce weight. For example, the air vent fins on the original look detailed with many cutouts. However, the Slim version has large, chunky cutouts, making it lose a bit of that turbine look. Given our dusty cities, which are full of random road digging and construction, you may want to keep checking for dust buildup.

Regarding specs, both consoles remain the same in terms of processing power. However, it is important to note that the Slim versions come with 1TB SSDs, as opposed to the original’s controversial 800GB. Moreover, you can expand the storage by popping a compatible NVME SSD into an easy-to-access slot underneath one of the panels. With IO ports, the Slim only opts for USB-C ports out front, with a USB-A port out back. Everything else remains the same, from the 8-core Ryzen Zen 2 AMD RDNA 2 architecture to the Tempest 3D Audio and support for higher refresh rates and 4k. There were no performance differences when testing; the Slim edition delivers the same high-quality gaming experience as the original, just in a more compact package.

If you are considering picking up a PlayStation 5 now, it is highly recommended you opt for the slim version for its reduced footprint and 1TB storage. While older consoles might be available for cheaper, the reduction in size is worth the extra money. The Slim Digital edition at just ₹44,990 seems like a great deal, especially with the modular disc upgrade later.