GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

OpenAI to launch tool to detect images created by DALL-E 3

OpenAI is launching a tool that can detect images created by its text-to-image generator DALL-E 3, the Microsoft-backed startup said on Tuesday

May 08, 2024 07:36 am | Updated 07:36 am IST

Reuters
The ChatGPT creator also plans to add tamper-resistant watermarking [File]

The ChatGPT creator also plans to add tamper-resistant watermarking [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

OpenAI is launching a tool that can detect images created by its text-to-image generator DALL-E 3, the Microsoft-backed startup said on Tuesday amid rising worries about the influence of AI-generated content in this year's global elections.

The company said the tool correctly identified images created by DALL-E 3 about 98% of the time in internal testing and can handle common modifications such as compression, cropping and saturation changes with minimal impact.

The ChatGPT creator also plans to add tamper-resistant watermarking to mark digital content such as photos or audio with a signal that should be hard to remove.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Stack Overflow announce partnership

As part of the efforts, OpenAI has also joined an industry group that includes Google, Microsoft and Adobe and plans to provide a standard that would help trace the origin of different media.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

In April, during the ongoing general election in India, fake videos of two Bollywood actors that are seen criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone viral online.

The spread of AI-generated content and deepfakes are being increasingly seen in India and in elections elsewhere in the world including in the U.S., Pakistan and Indonesia.

OpenAI said it is joining Microsoft in launching a $2 million "societal resilience" fund to support AI education.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.