ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Stack Overflow announce partnership

May 07, 2024 10:02 am | Updated 10:02 am IST

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and the developers’ forum Stack Overflow announced a partnership in order to access highly technical knowledge and data to improve OpenAI’s models while Stack Overflow hopes to use the AI startup’s tech to release new products.

Prashanth Chandrasekar, CEO of Stack Overflow, noted that the platform had more than 59 million questions and answers. OpenAI will use the forum’s OverflowAPI product in order to enhance its model with high-quality content and feedback that has been checked and confirmed by expert users.

“Learning from as many languages, cultures, subjects, and industries as possible ensures that our models can serve everyone. The developer community is particularly important to both of us. Our deep partnership with Stack Overflow will help us enhance the user and developer experience on both our platforms,” said Brad Lightcap, COO at OpenAI.

While OpenAI’s ChatGPT is capable of generating code, the results can often be inaccurate or far from efficient.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

With the rise of generative AI technologies and chatbots, individuals such as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang have predicted that coding will no longer be an essential skill for people to drill from a young age.

However, experts have also flagged concerns about AI-powered coding systems being used by even amateurs in order to launch malicious attacks and hack critical systems.