Now you can use Microsoft Teams to connect with friends and family

Microsoft on Monday launched the personal version of its popular communication platform, Teams. Similar to its solution for business users, people will be able to use the personal version for video calls, chats, and to share files with their friends and family.

Teams users will be able to make free video calls with up to 300 participants and speak for up to 24 hours. They are actually allowed to make one-to-one calls that last up to 24 hours and meet with up to 100 participants in a 60-minute free group call, however, Microsoft has waived these limits temporarily because of COVID-19.

Additionally, to enhance the video call experience, the software giant is making Together Mode available to personal users. Together Mode helps in making the shared virtual space appear more natural and engaging, and allows people to choose from several virtual environments such as a family lounge, coffee shop, and even a summer resort.

Microsoft is also bringing chat features to the personal version that will enable users to create a shared to-do list and assign tasks to others in a group. Users in a group can also view and edit task details or check-off items and even convert a message from a group chat into a task.

Teams users can access a group’s shared content, such as photos, files, weblinks, shared tasks, upcoming group events, and shared locations (when location sharing is enabled and active), from the dashboard tab on their mobile devices.

Further, the Polls feature in Teams, which is available in the business solution, can soon help personal users make a quick decision by creating an instant poll in a group. Polls in Teams will be soon available for personal use, Microsoft said in a blog post.

Teams users can quickly switch between their work and personal accounts just by clicking on their profile. All the files, contacts, chats, and other information for each of their accounts are kept separate, the software firm noted.

People can start using the personal version of Teams by creating and adding a personal account on the Teams web portal or via its iOS, Android, or desktop apps.

The Redmond-based firm had introduced the personal version of Teams in preview in 2020. Teams has grown significantly in the last year, and has 145 million daily active users, according to Microsoft.