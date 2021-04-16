Microsoft Teams users can now get live transcription, new dynamic viewing options in Android

The software firm has also added a meeting recap feature, that provides access to meeting recording, transcript, chat, and attached files through a single tab.

Microsoft has introduced several new enhancements to its Teams platform to improve the meeting, chat and collaboration experience of its users.

The workplace collaboration platform now supports live transcriptions for English (US). The feature allows participants to easily follow conversations during a meeting, as well as review them after the meeting. They can access the saved transcript in Teams calendar under the Recordings & Transcripts tab.

The company has also added a meeting recap feature, that provides access to meeting recording, transcript, chat, and attached files through a single tab. It is available to participants in the meeting Chat under the Details tab.

Teams already allows users to start an instant meeting through the Meet Now icon on the calendar tab. The feature is now extended to Outlook for Windows as well. In addition, users can now copy the instant meeting link and share it with others without starting the meeting.

Apple MacBook (with Touch Bar) users can now use their device’s dynamic touch controls above the keyboard to quickly access meeting functions like ‘view participants’ panel, open meeting chat, use raise hand, enable video, mute/unmute, open shared tray, and leave the meeting, the software giant noted in a blog post. Additionally, iPad users can now present live in Teams, and just by selecting ‘Join as presenter’ on the Teams for iPad app, they can start a broadcast.

Microsoft also brings new dynamic meeting experiences for Android users, that allows participants to view content, speakers, and attendees all on one screen. They can see up to 20 attendees on mobile devices and up to 30 on tablets. Besides, they can see shared content and a spotlighted participant concurrently. An updated layout is already available to iOS users.

Teams’ file-sharing also gets a boost with an increased upload file size limit to 250 GB from 100 GB. Moreover, users can now create a shareable link for any file stored in Teams and directly set the appropriate permissions.

The Redmond-based company is also increasing the team membership limit to 25,000 per individual team, to allow easy communication and collaboration even with larger size teams.

Finally, the platform’s offline auto-send feature, automatically queues messages when a device is offline. And, if a message is not sent even after 24 hours, it fails, and the sender is notified so that they can resend the message to the recipient or delete it.