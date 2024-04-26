GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Musk’s xAI is raising $6 billion from Sequoia and others

X also owns a stake in xAI which means that growth in the AI startup would automatically help the social media platform’s case.

April 26, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI is raising $6 billion at a valuation of $18 billion.

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI is raising $6 billion at a valuation of $18 billion. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI is raising $6 billion at a valuation of $18 billion, according to a report by The Information. The funding round will see participation from Sequoia Capital and Future Ventures, the venture capital fund started by Musk’s friend and SpaceX board member, Steve Jurvetson. The deal is expected to close within the next few weeks. Other participants include Valor Equity Partners and Gigafund, who are also a part of Musk’s inner circle. 

For the fundraising, Musk has reportedly pitched a system where all his companies function as a network . A TechCrunch report has revealed that all of Musk’s companies are interlinked with each other - training data is being collected from Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink and Boring Company while microblogging platform, X has already integrated xAI’s chatbot, Grok on the platform for premium X users. 

What Elon Musk’s xAI and X integration means for AI and users | Explainer

Grok, will run on the data from the other companies, and grow from there on and potentially benefit Tesla’s self-driving cars which run on a combination of artificial intelligence technologies as well as the humanoid robot that Tesla is building, Optimus. 

X also owns a stake in xAI which means that growth in the AI startup would automatically help the social media platform’s case.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Just last month, Musk open-sourced Grok-1, xAI latest version of their AI chatbot. Musk’s rivalry with OpenAI has played out publicly for long with Musk suing OpenAI CEO Sam Altman for betraying the original non-profit mission of the AI firm. 

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.