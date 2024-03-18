GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

AI chatbot Grok made open source after Elon Musk’s promise

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI announced it had released the weights and architecture of Grok-1

March 18, 2024 10:17 am | Updated 10:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
xAI also said that the model was trained in October 2023 [File]

xAI also said that the model was trained in October 2023 [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Elon Musk’s AI company xAI has released the weights and architecture of its large language model Grok-1, per an official blog post on the xAI website on Sunday.

“Grok-1 is a 314 billion parameter Mixture-of-Experts model trained from scratch by xAI. This is the raw base model checkpoint from the Grok-1 pre-training phase, which concluded in October 2023. This means that the model is not fine-tuned for any specific application, such as dialogue,” noted xAI.

Elon Musk’s Grok chatbot references OpenAI in its responses

The company added that the base model had been trained on a “large amount of text data, not fine-tuned for any particular task” and shared a GitHub link so that others could use the model.

xAI also said that the model was trained in October 2023.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Musk had promised last week to make Grok open source. The move comes as he filed a lawsuit against OpenAI for allegedly deviating from its founding values. The ChatGPT-maker labelled the allegations “incoherent.”

The Tesla billionaire has repeatedly criticised OpenAI, claiming that it does not transparently share its tech for the betterment of humanity. However, OpenAI pointed out that its basic chatbot is free and that millions are using its services and products worldwide.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / Artificial Intelligence

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.