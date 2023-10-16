HamberMenu
Minecraft surpasses 300 million copies sold milestone

Minecraft surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies solidifying its position as the best-selling game of all time

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold.

Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold. | Photo Credit: AP

Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold, to solidify its position as the best-selling game of all time.

The announcement was made on October 15 during the Minecraft Live 2023, an annual livestream gathering that not only shares news and community updates but also includes a unique voting event.

Minecraft’s 300 million copies sold surpass nearly all other forms of entertainment including the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”’ and the highest-selling gaming console, the PlayStation 2.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

While commenting on the achievement, Helen Chiang, the head of Mojang Studios, stated “As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks.”

