Minecraft surpasses 300 million copies sold milestone

October 16, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

Minecraft has now surpassed the milestone of 300 million copies sold, to solidify its position as the best-selling game of all time.

The announcement was made on October 15 during the Minecraft Live 2023, an annual livestream gathering that not only shares news and community updates but also includes a unique voting event.

Minecraft’s 300 million copies sold surpass nearly all other forms of entertainment including the best-selling album of all time, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”’ and the highest-selling gaming console, the PlayStation 2.

While commenting on the achievement, Helen Chiang, the head of Mojang Studios, stated “As we approach the 15th anniversary, Minecraft remains one of the best-selling games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold, a milestone no one could have dreamed of when we were all placing our first blocks.”