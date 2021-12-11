Learning to code while playing Minecraft

Students will start with game-based learning on Minecraft where they can build their own game heroes, game worlds and play multiplayer games, while learning foundational coding concepts.

Microsoft has introduced a game-based learning of coding using its popular game, Minecraft. The Windows maker has partnered with online learning platform, WhiteHat Jr, to offer ‘Code with Minecraft’, to teach coding concepts to students aged 6 to 14 years.

As students progress through the curriculum, they will learn advanced coding concepts and languages. The guided, hands-on approach of designing rich, 3D environments further customises the learning experience, Microsoft said.

Minecraft also gives students access to a 140-million-strong global community of gamers and creators.

For years, Minecraft has fascinated children across the world. We are very excited to bring such an engaging learning experience to children, said Trupti Mukker, CEO, WhiteHat Jr.

The basic learning course will be offered for free and the advanced course will be offered at a discounted rate.