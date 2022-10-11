Technology

Meta says nearly a million Facebook users’ login information compromised by malicious apps

A file photo of Facebook parent Meta’s logo

A file photo of Facebook parent Meta’s logo | Photo Credit: AP

About a million Facebook users’ accounts may have been compromised after they downloaded malicious apps that stole login information, Meta Platforms said last week.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

According to a company blog post on October 7, Meta identified over 400 malicious Android and iOS apps that tried to steal users’ credentials, mainly by having them log in through Facebook.

“We’ve reported these malicious apps to our peers at Apple and Google and they have been taken down from both app stores prior to this report’s publication,” said Meta in its statement.

Meta provided an extensive list of both Android and iOS apps which included photo editors, voice changers, SEO optimisers, business suite tools, VPN apps, fitness aids, and games.

According to the company, 42.6% of identified malicious apps took the form of photo editors.

Users and security experts have questioned how the malicious apps were listed on regulated platforms like the Google and Apple app stores.

Meta also said it was in touch with users whose accounts may have been compromised.

The social media giant advised people who suspected security breaches to delete any suspicious apps, reset their Facebook accounts with new and strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, and turn on login alerts to be aware of any hacking attempts.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
technology (general)
Related Articles
Twitter, Instagram suspend Kanye West over antisemitic posts
FTC files slimmed-down complaint in fight with Meta over Within acquisition
Meta’s flagship Horizon Worlds app is plagued by bugs: report
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 11, 2022 3:08:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/technology/facebook-meta-says-nearly-a-million-users-login-information-compromised-malicious-app-google-apple/article65996269.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY