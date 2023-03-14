HamberMenu
Meta to wind down NFTs on platforms amid crypto bust

Meta is cutting off support for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms less than a year after rolling it out, amid a crypto bust

March 14, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 09:44 am IST

Reuters
File photo of NFTs

File photo of NFTs | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta Platforms Inc. is cutting off support for digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its platforms less than a year after rolling it out, as the crypto market continues to spiral.

"We're winding down digital collectibles (NFTs) for now to focus on other ways to support creators, people, and businesses," the social media firm's fintech head, Stephane Kasriel, tweeted on Monday.

ALSO READ
Explained | Why is crypto trade within PMLA ambit?

The company rolled out support for creators to share NFTs on Instagram and Facebook last year, when the speculative crypto asset had exploded in popularity, with sales of cartoon apes to video clips touching billions of dollars.

But Bitcoin and other tokens took a beating in late 2022 after major exchange FTX crashed into sudden bankruptcy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The downfall was worsened by last week's collapse of three U.S. banks, two of which were crypto-focused.

"We'll continue investing in fintech tools that people and businesses will need for the future. We're streamlining payments w/ Meta Pay, making checkout and payouts easier, and investing in messaging payments across Meta," Kasriel said.

