Collapsed FTX crypto exchange owes nearly $3.1 billion to top 50 creditors

A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing

November 21, 2022 09:58 am | Updated 10:00 am IST

Reuters
A file photo of the FTX logo

A file photo of the FTX logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which has filed for U.S. bankruptcy court protection, said it owes its 50 biggest creditors nearly $3.1 billion.

The exchange owes about $1.45 billion to its top ten creditors, it said in a court filing on Saturday, without naming them.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in Delaware on November 11 in one of the highest-profile crypto blow ups, leaving an estimated one million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

The crypto exchange said on Saturday it has launched a strategic review of its global assets and is preparing for the sale or reorganisation of some businesses. A hearing on FTX's so-called first-day motions is set for Tuesday morning before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, according to a separate court filing.

