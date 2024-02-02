After a year of layoffs, Meta starts 2024 with revenue growth and ambitious AI plans

February 02, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

After the “year of efficiency” for which Meta laid off thousands of employees, the company recorded revenue of $134.90 billion, an increase of 16% year-over-year for the full year of 2023, according to its annual financial highlights.

Fourth quarter revenue was $40.11 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. The company’s headcount was 67,317 as of the end of 2023, which was a decrease of 22% year-over-year.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg said during the earnings call on Thursday that being a “leaner” company was helping its speed and quality of execution. He noted “strong engagement” across apps and new product releases like Threads, the Ray-Ban smart glasses, mixed reality in the Quest 3 headset, and increased AI efforts.

“And if we succeed, everyone who uses our services will have a world-class AI assistant to help get things done, every creator will have an AI that their community can engage with, every business will have an AI that their customers can interact with to buy goods and get support, and every developer will have a state-of-the-art open source model to build with,” said Zuckerberg, adding that people would also need hardware like smart glasses to interact with AI systems.

He stressed on the need to build “full general intelligence” and the need to invest in tools such as H100 GPUs to support the company’s AI ventures. He spoke about the importance of keeping research open source.

“While we’re working on today’s products and models, we’re also working on the research we need to advance for Llama 5, 6, and 7 in the coming years and beyond to develop full general intelligence,” he said on the call.

Zuckerberg said that the company’s Reality Labs crossed $1 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter, for the very first time. The metaverse department was previously bleeding funds as the company tried to push its metaverse vision, only to be met with lukewarm responses.

The Meta chief also praised the early performance of the Ray-Ban smart glasses, the success of WhatsApp in the U.S., and the growth of Twitter-rival Threads with 130 million monthly active users.

“People reshare Reels 3.5 billion times every day. Reels is now contributing to our net revenue across our apps. The biggest opportunity going forward is unifying our recommendations systems across Reels and other types of video,” said Zuckerberg, as he explored the potential of AI-powered media recommendations.

The earnings call report comes in the same week as Zuckerberg’s appearance before Congress with other social media CEOs including X’s Linda Yaccarino and TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew. Zuckerberg was angrily questioned by lawmakers about Meta’s failure to address child sexual exploitation across its products.

In a moment filled with flashing cameras, Zuckerberg stood up to face the family members of people who had been exploited online. After being prompted by a senator, he apologised to them for the harm his products had caused.

“I’m sorry for everything you’ve all gone through,” he said, before adding that Meta was investing significantly to make sure such incidents would not take place.