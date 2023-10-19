HamberMenu
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces Facebook and Messenger will get broadcast channels

Meta’s one-to-many broadcasting channels, which debuted on Instagram and then WhatsApp, will soon come to Facebook and Messenger

October 19, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Channels allow users to address all their followers at once [File]

Channels allow users to address all their followers at once [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta on Wednesday announced that broadcast channels will be rolled out on Facebook and its messaging platform Messenger.

Channels allow users to address all their followers at once and invite them to share reactions or take part in polls, though it does not support sending replies in return. It was first introduced on Instagram, and then WhatsApp.

Broadcast channels will come to Pages for Facebook, so that page admins can “engage with their communities,” the company said.

The feature is still being tested but should be released in several weeks. Channels can be used by both individual figures and companies. Meta said that Netflix and the International Cricket Council already joined, while celebrities like Hrithik Roshan and Shilpa Shetty Kundra also have channels.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Broadcast channels are also public and discoverable chat experiences, so they’re treated differently than private messaging on Facebook and Messenger. We have tools and reviewers to help us identify, review and remove content in broadcast channels that may violate our Community Standards — often before anyone sees it,” said Meta in its post.

