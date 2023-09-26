WhatsApp shoppers can block unknown callers or talk to Meta Verified businesses: Meta VP for India

September 26, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

While customers shopping on WhatsApp cannot leave reviews of companies which are using the business version of the app, shoppers can block unknown callers or talk to Meta Verified businesses for security, said Meta’s VP for India, Sandhya Devanathan, on September 20.

The answer came in response to The Hindu’s question about whether Meta plans to let users post reviews of companies operating through WhatsApp Business platforms, similar to Google Reviews.

Devanathan said that buyers could block spam callers while businesses could sign up to Meta Verified. She did not confirm or deny whether users would be able to leave reviews via WhatsApp in the future.

During Meta’s ‘Conversations’ event in India on September 20, CEO Mark Zuckerberg virtually announced new updates to WhatsApp Business including the launch of UPI payments to pay business sellers in India, Meta Verified for businesses, and automated processes through WhatsApp Flows to streamline customer-business interactions, starting with small companies before covering larger ones.

Several Meta officials at the event - including Devanathan - were wearing clothes or accessories they discovered on Instagram and then bought through WhatsApp after texting the seller.

However, users who try the same thing often receive spam and unsolicited WhatsApp messages from these businesses, which Meta acknowledged during ‘Conversations.’

“We’ve constantly invested in AI, so AI actually takes down a lot of inauthentic spam behaviour that we see on our platforms. We took down 72 lakh accounts for violating our terms of service just last month,” Devanathan explained.

She said that Meta Verified for businesses was still being sketched out and that more details would be shared closer to the launch date. However, she noted that Meta would continue to invest in educating users, to help businesses have a better relationship with their clients on WhatsApp.

During the ‘Conversations’ keynote speech, Devanathan said that Meta would upskill 10 million traders across 29 states in 11 Indian languages in the next three years.

“We’ve invested a lot in user education. For example, users can block a business, can block a number that they don’t want to receive messages from, but we also spent time and effort educating users. And you would have hopefully been at the receiving end of one of those messages, at least,” Devanathan told The Hindu, adding that potentially 400 million people could be buying products online by 2025.