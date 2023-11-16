HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Meta appeals against EU gatekeeper status for Messenger, Marketplace

Meta on Wednesday appealed against "gatekeeper" designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms, the first Big Tech company to challenge new European Union rules

November 16, 2023 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - STOCKHOLM/BRUSSELS

Reuters
Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and WhatsApp qualified as gatekeepers under the DMA [File]

Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and WhatsApp qualified as gatekeepers under the DMA [File] | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Meta on Wednesday appealed against "gatekeeper" designations for its Messenger and Marketplace platforms, the first Big Tech company to challenge new European Union rules setting out dos and don'ts for the online services.

As part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech, the EU in September picked 22 "gatekeeper" services, run by six of the world's biggest tech companies, to face new rules under the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and WhatsApp qualified as gatekeepers under the DMA, which was designed to level the playing field between Big Tech companies and smaller competitors.

ALSO READ
Officials widen Meta behavioural advertising ban to most of Europe

"This appeal seeks clarification on specific points of law regarding the designations of Messenger and Marketplace under the DMA," a spokesman said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"It does not alter or detract from our firm commitment to complying with the DMA, and we will continue to work constructively with the European Commission to prepare for compliance."

The company said it would not challenge the designation for Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

Marketplace is a consumer to consumer service so it cannot fall within the definition of an online intermediation service and Messenger is simply a chat functionality of Facebook, the company said.

The DMA requires Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet's Google, Amazon, Meta and ByteDance's TikTok to allow third-party apps or app stores on their platforms and to make it easier for users to switch from default apps to rivals.

EU antitrust regulators are investigating whether Microsoft's Bing and Apple's iMessage should comply with the new rules.

Microsoft and Google have said they will not challenge DMA designations, while sources expect TikTok to file a challenge.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / European Union

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.