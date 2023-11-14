HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Microsoft, Google to not challenge EU gatekeeper designation

Microsoft and  Alphabet’s Google will not challenge an EU law that would require them to make it easier for people to move between competing services 

November 14, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - BRUSSELS

Reuters
The DMA will apply to services from Alphabet, Amazon , Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.

The DMA will apply to services from Alphabet, Amazon , Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft and Alphabet's Google will not challenge an EU law that would require them to make it easier for people to move between competing services – such as social media platforms and internet browsers, the companies said.

In September, the European Union picked out 22 "gatekeeper" services, run by six of the biggest tech companies in the world, to face new rules as part of its latest crackdown on Big Tech.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets the market clout of top technology companies and the "gatekeepers" are required to inter-operate their messaging apps with rivals and let users decide which apps to pre-install on their devices.

ALSO READ
How Google’s search dominance has made life difficult for smaller search engines

The DMA will apply to services from Alphabet, Amazon , Apple, Meta, Microsoft and TikTok owner ByteDance.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Those disagreeing with the label and requirements have until Nov. 16 to take their complaint to the Luxembourg-based General Court, which deals with cases ranging from competition law to trade and the environment.

"We accept our designation as a gatekeeper under the Digital Markets Act and will continue to work with the European Commission to meet the obligations imposed on Windows and LinkedIn under the DMA," a Microsoft spokesperson said.

According to industry sources, other companies such as TikTok could likely file challenges.

A TikTok spokesperson earlier said that they "fundamentally disagree" with the gatekeeper designation. The company did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Apple is also likely to challenge its designation, Bloomberg News reported on Friday. The company did not respond to requests for comment.

Google has the highest number of services, including its Android operating system, Maps and Search, which will face tougher rules under the DMA. Meta's Facebook, Instagram, Marketplace, and WhatsApp also qualified as gatekeepers.

A Google spokesperson said they will not appeal the decision. Meta and Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.