LinkedIn makes verification free on its platform

April 13, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:38 pm IST

Users of the professional social networking platform LinkedIn are set to receive three new ways to verify themselves and get a badge for free, according to Oscar Rodriguez, Vice President, Product Management at LinkedIn.

Users will now be able to verify themselves by submitting a U.S. government-issued ID and U.S. phone number to the secure identify platform CLEAR. Alternatively, users can get themselves verified through their company issued email address, or through the Microsoft Entra Verified ID platform.

The latest features are yet to be rolled out globally. LinkedIn introduced verification options in October 2022 but has since expanded the methods members can use to enjoy a verified status and a green tick mark on the networking platform.

While Twitter, and more recently, Meta rolled out paid verification services for users, LinkedIn has stressed on keeping verification free for its members.

Mr. Rodriguez further promised that every verification feature would be “available and free” for all users, though the platform has a Premium service with enhanced privileges for paying members.