YouTube adds disclosure labels in videos created using generative AI 

March 20, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 03:05 pm IST

YouTube introduced a new tool in its Creator Studio that will require creators to disclose to viewers when a realistic content is made using synthetic media, including generative AI.

Disclosure of the use of AI in videos will appear as labels in video description or the front of the video player, the video-sharing platform said in a blog post.

For videos on more sensitive topics including health, news, elections, or finance more prominent labels will be shown in the video itself. Additionally, YouTube says it will add disclosure labels to videos even when creators do not add them, especially if the altered content has the potential to confuse or mislead people.

Creators will be required to include disclosures when using the likeness of a realistic person, altering footage or real events or places, or when generating realistic scenes.

The Google-owned platform further shared that creators will not be required to disclose content that is “clearly unrealistic, animated, includes special effects, or has used gen AI for production assistance”.

The platform said it is also working towards an updated privacy process for people to request the removal of AI-generated or other synthetic or altered content simulating an identifiable individual including their face or voice.

The YouTube AI disclosure tool will be released in the coming weeks, beginning with the YouTube app on phone, followed by desktops and TV.

Earlier last year, Google made it mandatory for all election advertisers to add a clear and conspicuous disclosure when their ads contain AI-generated content.

Deepfakes and content altered using gen AI tools threatens to blur the lines between fact and fiction making it difficult for users to distinguish altered content. Rapid developments and subsequent release of gen AI tools has led to an increase in the use of information campaigns using manipulated content online.

Big tech is also under increasing pressure to check misinformation on their platforms as 64 countries (plus the European Union) will be holding national elections in 2024.