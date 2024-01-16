GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

YouTube making money off new breed of climate denial, monitoring group says

The Center for Countering Digital Hate used AI to review transcripts from thousands of videos from the past six years on 96 of YouTube channels that promoted content undermining scientific consensus on climate change

January 16, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

Reuters
YouTube is making up to $13.4 million a year from ads on the channels promoting content undermining scientific consensus on climate change.

YouTube is making up to $13.4 million a year from ads on the channels promoting content undermining scientific consensus on climate change. | Photo Credit: Reuters

YouTube is making millions of dollars a year from advertising on channels that make false claims about climate change because content creators are using new tactics that evade the social media platform's policies to combat misinformation, according to a report published on Tuesday.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) used artificial intelligence to review transcripts from 12,058 videos from the past six years on 96 of Alphabet Inc's YouTube channels. The channels promoted content that undermines the scientific consensus on climate change that human behavior is contributing to long-term shifts in temperature and weather patterns, the report said.

CCDH, a nonprofit that monitors online hate speech, said its analysis found that climate denial content has shifted away from false claims that global warming is not happening or that it is not caused by greenhouse gases produced from burning fossil fuels. Videos espousing such claims are explicitly banned from generating ad revenue on YouTube, according to Google's policy.

ALSO READ
How climate change is altering animal brains and behaviour

Instead, the report found that last year 70% of climate denial content on the channels analyzed focused on attacking climate solutions as unworkable, portraying global warming as harmless or beneficial, or casting climate science and the environmental movement as unreliable. That's up from 35% five years earlier.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"A new front has opened up in this battle," Imran Ahmed, chief executive of CCDH, said on a call with reporters. "The people that we've been looking at, they've gone from saying climate change isn't happening to now saying, 'Hey, climate change is happening but there is no hope. There are no solutions.'"

YouTube is making up to $13.4 million a year from ads on the channels that the report analyzed, CCDH said. The group said the AI model was crafted to be able to distinguish between reasonable skepticism and false information.

In a statement, YouTube did not comment directly on the report but defended its policies.

"Debate or discussions of climate change topics, including around public policy or research, is allowed," a YouTube spokesperson said. "However, when content crosses the line to climate change denial, we stop showing ads on those videos."

CCDH called on YouTube to update its policy on climate denial content and said the analysis could assist the environmental movement to combat false claims about global warming more broadly.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / social networking / World / climate change

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.