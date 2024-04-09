Spotify launches personalised AI playlists

April 09, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Spotify launched personalised AI playlist feature for users capable of generating playlists based on written prompts. In addition to the more standard playlist creation request, like those based on genre or time periods, the use of AI will allow for the creation of playlists with prompts like “songs to serenade my cat” and “beats to battle a zombie apocalypse”.

The prompts can reference music based on places, activities, movies characters, colours and emojis. However, the best playlists can be generated using a combination of genres, moods, artist and decades, a report from TechCrunch said.

Spotify will also use user preferences to customise playlists, which can then be revised by the user to refine it according to their taste.

Users can make changes by issuing commands like “less upbeat”, or “more pop”. Additionally, users can swipe left on songs to remove them from the playlist.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Spotify’s AI features uses a combination of LLMs to understand users’ intent and the company’s personalisation technology to create AI-generated playlists.

Currently in beta, the AI-playlist feature will initially be made available on Android and iOS devices in the UK and Australia, followed by other countries. The feature can be accessed by opening “Your library tab” in the Spotify app, and pressing on the plus button at the top right of the screen that displays the list of AI playlists.

Spotify has been investing in AI technology to improve its streaming service for some time now. Ahead of AI playlists, Spotify launched a similar feature called Niche Mixes, which allowed users to create personalised playlists using prompts. However, the feature did not leverage the use of AI technology and was limited in terms of its language understanding.