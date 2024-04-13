Meta testing AI-powered search for Instagram 

April 13, 2024 02:16 pm | Updated 02:16 pm IST

Facebook-parent Meta is testing an AI-powered search bar for its photo-sharing platform Instagram. The company is experimenting with putting Meta AI in the Instagram search bar for both chat and AI content discovery.

Beyond searching content on Instagram, the AI-powered search bar will also allow users to search for Reels suggestions. This will enable Instagram to improve discoverability of content on the platform that is facing competition from TikTok.

While confirming the news to TechCrunch, Meta said its AI-powered generative AI experiences are under development in varying phases, and has been released to the public in a limited capacity.

The search query bar leads users to conversations in DM with Meta AI, where users can ask questions or use one of the pre-loaded prompts. The design of the prompt screen prompted Perplexity AI’s CEO, Aravind Srinivas, to point out that the interface uses a design similar to the startup’s search screen.

Meta has been working on introducing more AI-powered features in its platforms since other tech giants including Google, TikTok and Microsoft have launched generative AI features to a number of their products.