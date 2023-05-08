Google to leverage AI features for more “snackable” and “personal” search experience

May 08, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:52 pm IST

Google may infuse artificial intelligence (AI) into chat and video to personalise search features to woo younger users. The plan is Google’s attempt to make the internet search experience “visual, snackable, personal, and human,” for users, according to a report by WSJ, citing company documents.

Google reportedly wishes to steer away from what it called the “ten blue links” structure of search results and instead let users communicate with an AI program that is code-named Magi, the Journal reported.

More specific details about Google’s enhanced search experience are expected at the Google I/O conference scheduled for May 10.

Google has not yet formally confirmed or denied reports.

Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing chatbot is largely available to users, who can try it out to make personalised search queries.

On May 4, the CEOs of AI companies including Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, and Open AI’s Sam Altman were called to the White House to meet top officials and discuss responsible AI innovation.