GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple in talks with Google to bring generative AI features to iPhones: Report 

Apple is in talks with Google to negotiate the use of Gemini to power some generative AI features in iPhones

March 18, 2024 02:20 pm | Updated 02:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Apple is in talks with Google to negotiate the use of Gemini to power some generative AI features coming to the iPhones this year. 

Apple is in talks with Google to negotiate the use of Gemini to power some generative AI features coming to the iPhones this year.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple is in talks with Google to negotiate the use of Gemini to power some generative AI features coming to the iPhones this year.

The two tech giants are in actively negotiating terms that will allow Apple to licence Gemini, Google’s set of generative AI tools to power new features on the upcoming iPhones, a report from Bloomberg said.

While Apple is already working on adding a number of AI features to its upcoming iOS 18 operating system based on its own AI models, the features are expected to be focused on improving and working through on-device processes, rather than being delivered from the cloud, the report said.

A partnership with Google, could bring generative AI features like generating and editing images and texts on the iPhone.

The negotiations with Google, however, highlight that Apple may not be as far ahead in its development of AI tools as was previously speculated.

Apple is working on artificial intelligence offerings similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The iPhone-maker has reportedly built its own framework, known as “Ajax”, to create large language models (LLMs), and is testing a chatbot that some engineers call “Apple GPT”.

News of the negotiations come at a time when Google’s Gemini has been embroiled in controversy over the months.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies / gadgets (general) / Artificial Intelligence / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.