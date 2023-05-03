HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Google Chrome’s address bar to get an updated security icon

Google Chrome’s address bar will get an updated security icon, replacing the old lock icon, to denote a security-neutral entry point to site controls

May 03, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google will be replacing the lock icon, thought to be an indicator of a website’s security, in Chrome’s address bar.

Google will be replacing the lock icon, thought to be an indicator of a website’s security, in Chrome’s address bar. | Photo Credit: AP

Google will be replacing the lock icon, thought to be an indicator of a website’s security, in Chrome’s address bar with a new “tune” icon. The new icon will no longer imply that a site is secure or should be trusted.

The lock icon was first introduced to indicate that a website was using HTTPS encryption to encrypt connections. This meant that the connection between the user’s browser and the website is encrypted and cannot be used to eavesdrop or tamper with the connection. This is no longer the case as most websites today use the HTTPS protocol, including phishing websites, and therefore the lock icon does not indicate a website’s trustworthiness, Google said in a blog post.

ALSO READ
How your Google Docs and Sheets experience will change next month

Google, therefore, plans to replace it with a new “tune” icon which is more security-neutral in its appearance to ensure users understand that the websites they visit may not be trustworthy.

The icon also makes accessing permission controls and additional security information easier, Google said.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

“Replacing the lock icon with a neutral indicator prevents the misunderstanding that the lock icon is associated with the trustworthiness of a page, and emphasizes that security should be the default state in Chrome”, Google said.

The icon is scheduled for release as part of a general design refresh for desktop platforms, expected in early September. The lock icon will also be replaced on Android.

Chrome will continue to alert users when their connection is not secure and will continue to mark plaintext HTTP as insecure.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / World / cyber crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.