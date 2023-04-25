Google updates its Authenticator tool; makes it easy to access OTPs

April 25, 2023 03:03 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST

Google Authenticator, the tool that gives users one-time codes and passwords, is getting an upgrade that will let users access OTPs through their Google accounts even if they lose their smartphones.

The Authenticator tool lets users set up two-factor authentication to sign into various platforms and services. It currently stores one-time passwords on a user’s smartphone.

This will change after the upgrade as the search giant will make the codes available in the user’s Google account as a back-up, making it easy for them to access the password even if they misplace or lose their smartphones.

Google said this update was based on user feedback.

“With this update we’re rolling out a solution to this problem, making one-time codes more durable by storing them safely in users’ Google Account. This change means users are better protected from lockout and that services can rely on users retaining access, increasing both convenience and security,” said the company in its post.

The update will apply to both iOS and Android devices. To get the new feature, users will need to update their Google Authenticator and follow the provided instructions.