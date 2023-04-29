HamberMenu
How your Google Docs and Sheets experience will change next month

Google is launching features to make projects on its Workspace offerings such as Sheets and Docs easier

April 29, 2023 02:52 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Google logo

File photo of the Google logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

If you are a Google Docs user, you will be able to leave an emoji reaction on an existing comment instead of typing out a reply in return, according to a Google blog post on Friday.

This is one of four major changes Google is bringing to its Workspace offerings soon.

ALSO READ
Why users should update Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge browsers

Android users will be able to drag/drop or copy/paste images in Google Sheets in such a way that the image is spread across cells instead of being constrained within them. However, if you want in-cell images, the option is now available through the context menu.

Users will also get drag-and-drop capabilities from this week to replace images in Slides presentations, according to the blog post. Before, users would have to make several clicks to replace images.

Those using Meet in Docs, Sheets, and Slides were able to share files in meeting chats. Now they will also be allowed to attach files to Google Calendar events so that meeting attendees can go through them. However, this update may not apply to all Google users and depends on the plan they are on.

The changes are scheduled to come into effect for most users in the first two weeks of May.

