Delhi Metro expands WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all lines

October 06, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expanded its WhatsApp-based ticketing system to all its lines, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.

The WhatsApp ticketing system was launched earlier this year on the Airport Express Line in collaboration with Meta and their authorised partner Pelocal Fintech Pvt. Ltd.

With the expansion, the service available in English and Hindi now covers 288 metro stations, across metro lines.

“We are confident that this integration will encourage more commuters to choose the Delhi metro as their preferred mode of travel,” Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), said.

How to get metro tickets using WhatsApp?

Users can book tickets by sending a message with “Hi” to +91 9650855800 on WhatsApp or scan the provided QR code using their smartphone.

The feature will be available between 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all lines and from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. for the Airport Line (Orange Line).

Up to a maximum of 6 QR tickets can be generated by a user in a single time.

Ticket cancellations will not not be allowed in WhatsApp Ticketing, and while convenience fee will be applied to transactions made via credit/debit card, no fee will be charged for UPI-based transactions.