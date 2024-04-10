GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Intel to launch enhanced AI chip Gaudi 3

Intel Corp is planning to launch an improved version of its artificial intelligence chipset.

April 10, 2024 09:51 am | Updated 09:51 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Intel says that its Gaudi 3 chipset will be widely available in the third quarter of this year. 

Intel says that its Gaudi 3 chipset will be widely available in the third quarter of this year.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Intel Corp is planning to launch an improved version of its artificial intelligence chip, as per a report published by Bloomberg on Tuesday.

Intel says that its upcoming processor, called Gaudi 3 will be widely available in the third quarter of this year. While earlier iterations of Intel’s Gaudi AI chipsets did not achieve the desired market share, Intel expects the new model to make a larger impact.

The chipset has been designed to offer improved performance while helping train AI systems and running the finished software. As per Intel’s Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, the upcoming chips would be priced below the cost of Nvidia’s line of current and future chipsets.

Currently, Nvidia is widely believed to be leading the way with AI chipsets. Now, Intel hopes to change this with the release of its Gaudi 3 which is expected to be faster and more power-efficient than its competitors in some aspects.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

As per Intel, the Gaudi 3 chip will feature the ability to train certain types of AI models 1.7 times more quickly and be 1.5 times better at running the software.

Google unveils Arm-based data center processor, new AI chip

Intel says that its chipset will offer performance that is roughly equal to Nvidia’s newer H200, surpassing its competitor in some areas while being close in other aspects.

Nvidia is currently working on its upcoming chip platform called Blackwell and systems based on it will be available later this year. Intel said it can’t provide comparisons with Nvidia’s Blackwell line until those products are publicly available.

