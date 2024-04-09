GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dell unveils AI-Enabled PC Lineup in India

The new lineup inlcudes the XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus.

April 09, 2024 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dell launched its latest line of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India on Monday.

Dell launched its latest line of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Dell introduced its latest line of AI-enabled consumer PCs in India on Monday. The new lineup includes the XPS 14 & 16, Alienware m16 R2, and Inspiron 14 Plus. These devices are powered by the latest Intel® Core Ultra processors, featuring integrated artificial intelligence (AI) for enhanced performance and efficiency.

The new XPS 16 offers superior performance for demanding projects. it is powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics. The XPS 14 provides sleek aesthetics and formidable performance, with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and up to 47W of sustained performance.

The Alienware m16 R2 features the new Intel Core Ultra H Series processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics for an imporved gaming experience. The device also introduces the Stealth Mode feature, allowing it to blend in with its surroundings.

HP Omen Transcend 14 Review | An excellent all-in-one solution

The Inspiron 14 Plus offers up to Intel Core Ultra Processors, with integrated AI features and military-grade testing for added durability. It features an advanced AI noise reduction system for uninterrupted video chats, making it ideal for both work and entertainment purposes.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Pujan Chadha, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “Our award-winning and fan-favourite XPS portfolio continues to combine premium design and power with additional next-generation technology to push the boundaries.”

While the XPS 16 (9640) price starts at ₹2,99,990, the XPS 14 (9440) costs ₹1,99,990. The Alienware m16 R2 costs ₹1,49,999, and the Inspiron 14 Plus (7440) is priced ₹105,999. The new XPS devices will be available for purchase starting April 25, 2024, and the Alienware m16 R2 will be available starting April 9, 2024.

