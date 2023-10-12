HamberMenu
Intel launches Arc A580 graphics globally

Intel on Tuesday globally launched Arc A580 desktop graphics. This product offers advanced gaming performance for 1080p high settings, high frame rates on esports titles, and versatile media capabilities.

October 12, 2023 10:26 am | Updated 10:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Intel on Tuesday globally launched Arc A580 desktop graphics. (File)

Intel on Tuesday globally launched Arc A580 desktop graphics. (File) | Photo Credit: AP

Intel on Tuesday globally launched Arc A580 desktop graphics. This product offers advanced gaming performance for 1080p high settings, high frame rates on esports titles, and versatile media capabilities.

Intel Arc A580 graphics is designed to cater to mainstream gamers and creators. It introduces Intel XeSS and ray tracing, promising enhanced gaming experiences with better performance and realistic visuals.

The Intel Arc A580-based add-in cards bring a memory bandwidth of 512 gigabytes per second, surpassing competitors by more than double. This means that modern games can run seamlessly on these graphics cards. Additionally, creators will appreciate the dual hardware-accelerated AV1 decode and encode engines, offering a broad range of codec options for their work.

These graphics cards include built-in Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (Intel XMX) AI engines, supporting Intel XeSS and excelling in various AI workloads.

Intel Arc A580-based add-in cards are available at a starting price of $179.

