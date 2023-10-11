Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review : Breaking laptop norms with dual-screen innovation

October 11, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST

In a laptop market dominated by gaming powerhouses, budget-friendly devices, and productivity workhorses, the Lenovo Yoga Book 9i emerges as a beacon of innovation. It dares to be different and introduces something unique in the laptop market.

Priced at ₹2,24,999, the Yoga Book 9i boldly discards the traditional in-built physical keyboard and instead opts for a second touchscreen. You get an additional detachable keyboard, stylus and a case in the box.

Two large OLED displays merge seamlessly, offering a fresh take on productivity, an intriguing dual-screen workstation that fits comfortably on an airplane tray table when space is limited, yet blossoms into a versatile workstation when room to spread out is available. We tested the device for over three weeks.

Design, Ports and Webcam

Upon first glance, the Yoga Book 9i exudes an air of elegance and minimalism. It presents itself as two halves – two 13.3-inch OLED displays – fused together by a hinge in the middle.

This design is unlike anything we’ve seen in the laptop world. Lenovo doesn’t skimp on build quality either. The laptop features a polished metal frame and despite the addition of a second layer of glass, the laptop remains relatively lightweight and portable measuring 15.95mm x 299.1mm x 203.9mm.

In the realm of webcams, the Yoga Book 9i sets a new standard with its 5-megapixel IR webcam. It offers clear and sharp video quality, making it a standout feature in a market where webcam quality is often overlooked.

When it comes to ports, Lenovo doesn’t disappoint. The laptop packs three Thunderbolt 4 ports. However, it’s worth noting that you do get a 3.5mm audio jack.

Display

One of the standout features of the Yoga Book 9i is its stunning dual OLED displays. Each 13.3-inch screen boasts a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

You get support for 400 nits’ peak brightness and 16:10 aspect ratio. The ability to adjust brightness independently for each screen is a thoughtful touch, catering to various usage scenarios. The displays are visually striking, boasting OLED panels with vivid colors and impressive brightness.

Watching content on Netflix and YouTube was an enriching experience, thanks to vivid colours, good saturation and the presence of top-notch contrast. The quality of the speakers on the laptop are also top-notch.

Performance

The Lenovo Yoga Book 9i is no slouch when it comes to performance. Under the hood, it is powered by the Intel Core i7-155U chipset along with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

For everyday tasks, the laptop performs efficiently, offering a snappy and responsive experience. Whether you’re browsing the web, working on documents, or streaming media, this laptop delivers a smooth experience.

However, it’s important to note that when pushed with more demanding tasks over a period of time, like video editing and gaming, the Yoga Book 9i does show some limitations.

For the average user, it provides ample horsepower to skimp through day-to-day activities.

Battery

Considering that it has not one but two screens, the Yoga Book 9i impresses with its battery life. It managed to run for an impressive eight hours and 12 minutes on our standard video rundown test, surpassing the endurance of many thin-and-light gaming notebooks.

Software

Lenovo’s efforts to bridge the software gap are commendable, but it’s clear that this laptop still grapples with some usability challenges compared to its standard laptop counterparts.

The laptop features a User Center app that serves as a hub for showcasing the laptop’s dual-screen features and adjusting settings like display modes and brightness.

However, it’s evident that Windows 11, the operating system of choice for this laptop, isn’t entirely optimized for a dual-screen setup as of now.

Lenovo has integrated intuitive gestures into the Yoga Book 9i, elevating its versatility. The “flick mode” stands out: by pressing and holding any app and then flicking your finger on the display, you can effortlessly move apps between screens. This feature streamlines multitasking and boosts productivity.

For typing, you have two options. The virtual on-screen keyboard offers haptic feedback. Alternatively, you can use the included Bluetooth keyboard, which provides added comfort.

Users can access the virtual keyboard on the bottom screen by pressing eight fingers when in landscape mode.

A three-finger tap on the bottom screen summons a virtual touchpad. Lenovo’s thoughtful gestures and software enhancements enhance the Yoga Book 9i’s adaptability and cater to various user preferences, making it a dynamic tool for diverse tasks.

Verdict

Lenovo’s Yoga Book 9i ventures into uncharted territory and challenges conventional laptop design and usage. While its performance may not match some competitors in its price range, its dual-screen versatility, portability, and unique design make it a compelling choice for those seeking a fresh perspective on computing.

For those who crave additional screen real estate while on the move, this laptop offers an elegant solution. In cramped spaces, its clamshell mode fits snugly on an airplane tray table.

But when you have room to spread out, it effortlessly transforms into a portable dual-screen workstation, complete with the convenience of your desktop at home. When it’s time to pack up, everything folds into a compact bundle that slips into even the smallest of laptop bags.

The Yoga Book 9i, has the potential to inspire further evolution in the years to come. It may not be perfect, but it’s a compelling glimpse into the future of laptops.