Intel and Arm announce chip design collaboration

Intel Foundry Services and Arm announced a multi-generational agreement that will let chip designers build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process

April 13, 2023 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of the Intel logo

File photo of the Intel logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and Arm on Wednesday announced a multi-generational agreement that will let chip designers build low-power compute system-on-chips (SoCs) on the Intel 18A process.

While the collaborating team will prioritise mobile SoC designs, the agreement will let them later explore design applications in other fields such as automative technology, Internet of Things, data centres, aerospace, and governance, according to Intel’s announcement.

The Intel 18A process technology delivers transistor technologies for enhanced power and performance. IFS and Arm will deliver and demonstrate a mobile reference design for foundry customers. They will also collaborate on optimising platforms and software.

“Intel’s collaboration with Arm will expand the market opportunity for IFS and open up new options and approaches for any fabless company that wants to access best-in-class CPU IP and the power of an open system foundry with leading-edge process technology,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel Corporation.

The two companies will work on co-optimising chip design and process technologies to improve the power, performance, area, and cost for Arm cores targeting 18A process technology, said Intel’s press release.

