HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nvidia shows new research on using AI to improve chip designs

Nvidia this week showed new research that explains how AI can be used to improve chip design

March 28, 2023 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Nvidia logo

File photo of the Nvidia logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nvidia Corp., the world's leading designer of computer chips used in creating artificial intelligence, on Monday showed new research that explains how AI can be used to improve chip design.

The process of designing a chip involves deciding where to place tens of billions of tiny on-off switches called transistors on a piece of silicon to create working chips. The exact placement of those transistors has a big impact on the chip's cost, speed and power consumption.

ALSO READ
“Focusing on building virtual world like real world”, NVIDIA executive says

Chip design engineers use complex design software from firms like Synopsys Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. to help them optimise the placement of those transistors.

On Monday, Nvidia released a paper showing that it could use a combination of artificial intelligence techniques to find better ways to place big groups of transistors. The paper aimed to improve on a 2021 paper by Alphabet Inc.'s Google, whose findings later became the subject of controversy.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Nvidia research took an existing effort developed by University of Texas researchers, using what is called reinforcement learning, and added a second layer of artificial intelligence on top of it to get even better results.

Nvidia chief scientist Bill Dally said the work is important because chip manufacturing improvements are slowing with per-transistor costs in new generations of chip manufacturing technology now higher than previous generations.

That goes against the famous prediction by Intel Corp. co-founder Gordon Moore that chips would always get cheaper and faster.

"You're no longer actually getting an economy from that scaling," Dally said. "To continue to move forward and to deliver more value to customers, we can't get it from cheaper transistors. We have to get it by being more clever on the design."

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / internet / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.