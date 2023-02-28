Intel launches 4th Gen Xenon Scalable processors, Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software

February 28, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

Intel, on Monday, launched the 4th Gen Xenon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost. The processor delivers two times the capacity gains gen-over-gen within the same power envelope and up to an additional 20% power savings with integrated acceleration, the company claimed.

The processor has up to 32-core with up to 20-core (low power) options for SKUs and uses AVX extensions for vRAN boost, a new hardware accelerator ACC100 for forward error correction

Its 4th Gen Intel Xenon Scalable processors will enable the industry to use 1 terabit per second (Tbps) of performance for the 5G UPF workload within a single dual-socket server, the company claimed.

Intel also announced the Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software. The company claims it provides a 30% average run-time CPU power savings.

The software will use the Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G, delivering Cloud-Native Agility, the company claimed.

At the core of the network, its hardware and software solutions will enable 5G core networks to work harder and smarter at achieving a balance between critical business and customer requirements for power efficiency, performance and latency, the company claimed.

The software, in tests with Casa Systems, NEC and Nokia, significantly reduces time-to-market for ISVs and operators by simplifying access to key capabilities in Intel’s 3rd and 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors, including power telemetry, granular power control states and low-latency frequency change.

This allows operators to use the reference software to reduce network TCO and accelerate progress toward net zero emissions goals, realising millions of dollars in potential savings and a significant amount of CO2 emissions offset, the company shared.

Alongside the integrated network acceleration built into 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is expanding its Agilex 7 FPGAs and eASIC N5X structure ASIC devices for cloud, communications and embedded applications.