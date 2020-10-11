Hummer EV will run on Fortnite’s Unreal Engine

Unreal Engine will be used to power Hummer’s infotainment system.

Epic Games on Wednesday said GMC Hummer EV will be the first car to use Epic Games’ Unreal Engine in its digital cockpit.

Unreal Engine will be used to power Hummer’s infotainment system. This engine is used for Epic’s Unreal Tournament and games such as Fortnite and Psyonix’s Rocket League.

The collaboration is part of Epic Games’ partnership with car makers for its human-machine interface(HMI) initiative to build in-car software.

“We’ll be able to reveal more upon the launch of all-electric HUMMER truck on October 20, 2020,” Epic said in a statement.

The game developer also showed a demo video of how the Unreal Engine’s HMI may look like. However, Epic did not mention which version of the Unreal Engine will be used.

Unreal Engine will enable users to customize the interface elements, and keep a tab on vehicle statistics with 3D and colorful statistics. In addition to this, it provides downloadable content packs for users to rapidly change functionality and content in HMI experience.

Another feature called fast style switching will allow users to change every aspect of the user interface with the press of a button. Epic is also working with HMI technology leaders including Blackberry QNX, Mapbox, and Qualcomm.

The engine’s suite of profiling tools like Unreal Insights can keep applications running smoothly, guaranteeing high-performance and fluid user interactions.

“We’ll be rolling out more HMI-specific features in Unreal Engine in the coming months and throughout 2021,” Epic said.