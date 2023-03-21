HamberMenu
HP launches AMD Ryzen powered Pavilion Aero 13 laptops

HP launched the Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen 7 Processor, Radeon Graphics and claimed battery life of 10.5 hours

March 21, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
HP launched its Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks in India with claimed battery life of 10.5 hours.

HP launched its Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks in India with claimed battery life of 10.5 hours. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

HP on Tuesday launched its latest Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks in India driven on AMD Ryzen 7 Processor with Radeon Graphics.

The Pavilion Aero 13 features Wi-Fi6 capabilities, and comes with a claimed battery life of up to 10.5 hours.

According to HP, the laptop has 400 nits of brightness with 16:10 aspect ratio, and weighs 970 grams.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 with Ryzen 7, 1TB SSD is available at a starting price of ₹82,999. On Ryzen, it will retail starting at ₹72,999.Itwill sell in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, and Natural Silver colours.

“The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 offers exceptional performance and mobility, allowing users to stay productive and entertained while on-the-go. With the HP Pavilion Aero 13, users are getting a premium and beautifully crafted laptop,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India.

