HP launches Omen 17 laptop with NVIDIA GPU for gamers

HP on Wednesday launched the Omen 17 laptop featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX4080 graphics aimed at gamers. The HP Omen 17 is powered by the 13th Gen Intel i9 core processor, a 17.3-inch screen, and a QHD display with up to 240Hz refresh rate.
The Omen 17 laptop uses tempest cooling technology for gaming. It also comes equipped with the Omen Gaming Hub, a place for software enhancements, hardware control, and live services.
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 series laptop GPUs bring AI-powered DLSS 3 with full ray tracing. The laptop features Wi-Fi 6E for connectivity and a 720p HD camera for video calls.
The new HP Omen 17 laptops are available at a starting price of ₹2,69,990.
“Our gaming ecosystem is designed to meet the evolving needs of professional gamers, and the all-new OMEN 17 is the latest example of this commitment. Professional gamers look for reliable devices that offer powerful performance, for the best game play experience. With top-of-the-line graphics and uninterrupted performance, OMEN 17 will provide gamers with the ultimate gaming experience,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India.
