HP Pavilion Plus 14: Lightweight, no-frills laptop

HP has been one of the pioneers in laptop production and with time the brand has established itself well in the market and holds a reputation for making strong and lasting laptops. The company has come up with the latest addition to its product line by launching HP Pavilion Plus 14. The latest model is the pro version of the previously launched Pavilion 14. The new model comes with Intel Iris Graphics, a 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor. Let’s find out in detail about the new HP Pavilion Plus 14 in this review.

Design

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 features an aluminum look and there is no major change in the look of the laptop when compared to its predecessor. The design is simple and very neat with a big HP logo on the back. The body is carved out of metal and surprisingly the metal build does not add extra weight as the laptop is very light and very easy to carry around. The bezel around the display comes with a plastic lining to protect the display from touching the keyboard. The webcam is in the center of the bezel. The ventilation bar is just below the hinge. The hinge opens to a maximum of 120-125 degrees. At the bottom on the back side lies two speaker outlets placed on the two corners. The new laptop features 2x USB-C w/ DisplayPort 1.4 + Power Delivery, HDMI 2.1, USB-A 5 Gbps on the right side while on the left side one can find a 3.5 mm audio jack, USB-A 5 Gbps, and microSD reader.

Touchpad

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 comes with a large click pad measuring 12.5 x 8 cm. The cursor control feels very spacious and is very smooth while using it, which is mostly due to the 90 Hz refresh rate of the display. It is one of the more comfortable clicks pads as compared to any other pavilion model laptops which we have used. The clicking is very smooth which we liked while working on the laptop. The experience of using the touchpad is very satisfactory and has smooth scrolling which is a bonus when you are working on a document and need to scroll down or up quickly.

Keypad

The keyboard features the same design and looks similar to its predecessor. Working on the keyboard is very comfortable. The keyboard does not make too much sound while typing and the placements of the keys are in sync with your fingers to allow fast typing. You can locate the power button on the extreme right side of the keypad. Working late at night with lights out is also no issue as you can enable the RGB light on the keyboard to type easily.

Display

The name of the laptop in itself is explanatory of the display size, which is 14 inches. The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 comes with a 2.2K resolution LED-backlit IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:10. Working on the screen is a comfortable experience as it does not exert too much strain on the eyes and you can use it for a longer period due to the blue light emission from the screen. The color reproduction is very good and the viewing angles are very wide. The display’s brightness level is great as it has 300 nits of peak brightness and you can comfortably use the laptop to work even in the open and under natural light.

Webcam

The 5MP webcam located at the center of the display is an upgrade compared to its predecessor in terms of resolution. The camera does a good job when you need to attend, make video calls, or attend virtual meetings as the clarity is very good.

Processor and Performance

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 ships with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H clocked at 2.50 GHz. For the graphics, the new laptop ships with Intel Iris Xe Graphics. The processor is paired with 16GB RAM to offer a better user experience and has 512 GB PCIe NVMe TLC SSD M.2 SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home Single Language. HP Pavilion Plus 14 handles multi-windows very comfortably and we did not come across any glitch while switching from one tab to another.

The response time is very quick when giving commands to open a new folder or jumping from one section to another on the laptop. The graphic card installed surely isn’t for heavy gaming but normal games. Throughout our time with the new HP Pavilion Plus 14, we were very much satisfied with the task handling capability. You can also use Adobe Premier Pro, Adobe Photoshop, Canva, Google Pixel, etc. for graphic designing. We did use Adobe Premier Pro and we did not come across any lag or slow speeds. The laptop ships with two asymmetric fans and two heat pipes for providing the cooling solution. The noise of the fan is very low even when the laptop was heated due to heavy gaming.

Battery

The new HP Pavilion Plus 14 comes with a 3-cell, 51 Wh Li-ion polymer battery pack on board. To charge the laptop the company has provided a 90W USB Type-C power adapter capable of charging the laptop to almost 50% in 30-40 minutes. You can also charge the laptop with a Type-C power adapter of mobile phones but the charging speed will be low. While using the unit which we received, we found out that the battery lasts almost 5-6 hours continuously on a single charge.

Conclusion

For the workaholics, the new HP Pavilion Plus 14 possesses all the required configurations to make it work smoothly and for long hours. The lightweight design makes it easy to use from any place, even by holding it in one hand and typing from the other. The simple and clear design gives an aesthetic look to the laptop. The company could have used a more powerful battery to boost the longevity.