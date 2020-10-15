Watch: 10 years of Instagram

A video on the journey of Instagram towards completing 10 years

Instagram completed 10 years last week. Here's a look back at how a photo-sharing app transformed the way millions across the world express themselves.

Instagram was founded a decade ago by two Americans Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger. It started as a platform to just share images. It clocked one million users within two months of its launch.

The growing popularity caught Facebook’s attention, and it ended up buying Instagram in 2012. Four years later, Instagram hit 500 million users.

It launched its popular ‘Stories’ feature the same year. In 2018, it introduced long-form videos with IGTV and integrated music into stories.

By then, Instagram had garnered over a billion active users. In August 2020, short-video format 'Reels'was launched. This followed the popularity of TikTok.

