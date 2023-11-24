HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

How to download Instagram Stories with audio

If you have tried to natively download an Instagram ‘Story’ before or after posting the same, you may have noticed that the video getting downloaded without audio.

November 24, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
It is possible to save Instagram Stories with the audio intact.

It is possible to save Instagram Stories with the audio intact. | Photo Credit: AP

If you have tried to natively download an Instagram ‘Story’ before or after posting the same, you may have noticed that the video gets downloaded without audio. But, it is possible to save Instagram Stories with the audio intact.

To do that, users would need to download the Story like they would normally do and then send the same to any of their contacts.

ALSO READ
How to send 2GB size videos, images and audio through WhatsApp

The audio can be re-introduced in this step and the Story can be saved with the music.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Steps to download Instagram Story With Music
1. Open the Instagram app on your device.
2. Compose a Story and add the preferred audio.
3. Tap on the three-dot menu located in the top-right corner of your screen and choose “Save“.
4. Open Instagram again and visit the Messages section. Open any chat and click on the “camera” icon.
5. Choose the downloaded video(Story). Add music to your Story again.
6. Make sure “Keep in chat” is selected at the bottom-left corner.
7. Tap on “Send”.
8. Once the message is delivered, tap and hold on the video to see a host of options.
9. Click on the “Save” option to download the Story to your gallery.
By following the above mentioned steps, users can download their Instagram stories with audio.

By following the above mentioned steps, users can download their Instagram stories with audio. | Photo Credit: Varun Krishan

If you plan to download an older story that you had published with audio, you can visit the Archive section, download the desired Story and then follow the same steps that are mentioned above.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.