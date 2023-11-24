How to download Instagram Stories with audio

November 24, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

If you have tried to natively download an Instagram ‘Story’ before or after posting the same, you may have noticed that the video gets downloaded without audio. But, it is possible to save Instagram Stories with the audio intact.

To do that, users would need to download the Story like they would normally do and then send the same to any of their contacts.

The audio can be re-introduced in this step and the Story can be saved with the music.

Steps to download Instagram Story With Music 1. Open the Instagram app on your device. 2. Compose a Story and add the preferred audio. 3. Tap on the three-dot menu located in the top-right corner of your screen and choose “Save“. 4. Open Instagram again and visit the Messages section. Open any chat and click on the “camera” icon. 5. Choose the downloaded video(Story). Add music to your Story again. 6. Make sure “Keep in chat” is selected at the bottom-left corner. 7. Tap on “Send”. 8. Once the message is delivered, tap and hold on the video to see a host of options. 9. Click on the “Save” option to download the Story to your gallery.

If you plan to download an older story that you had published with audio, you can visit the Archive section, download the desired Story and then follow the same steps that are mentioned above.