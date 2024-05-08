GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Google Wallet introduced in India for non-payment services

Google has partnered with over 20 brands for the rollout of Wallet

May 08, 2024 01:44 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Google on Wednesday announced Google Wallet in India, a standalone app, for Android devices. Not related to payments, Google Wallet lets users to store and retrieve digital documents like boarding passes, loyalty cards, movie tickets.

Google did not share any future integration plan of Google Wallet into Google Pay. The latter will continue to operate as it is.

To start with, Google has partnered with over 20 brands including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, and Abhibus for the rollout of Wallet.

It is available for download from Google Play Store for Android devices while Play Store users might get it later.

“The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android’s India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify peoples’ daily lives. We are delighted to partner with many of India’s top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes – they’re there when you need them,” said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

