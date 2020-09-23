Google launches ‘Tables’ for tracking work, automating tasks

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Google on Tuesday launched a new work tracking tool, Tables, designed to help teams track work, automate tasks and collaborate better.
Tables uses bots to trigger emails, update status and send weekly reports. The automation process can also help schedule recurring email reminders when tasks are overdue, or move a task to someone else’s work queue when the status is changed.
With Google integration, users will be able to import data from Sheets, share data using Groups, assign tasks via Google contacts, ping teammates in Chat, and collect data or customer response through customisable forms.
Google says Tables can be used for different types of work, including project and task management; IT operations; customer tracking CRM; employees, teams and recruiting; and product launch and development.
Beta version of Tables is now available in the U.S., with free and paid plans, the company said.
