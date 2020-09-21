Google’s open source data to study impact of COVID-19

Google has developed an open source data repository for researchers to study the impact of COVID-19. Economic indicators and population statistics of over 50 countries are included in the datasets, Google said in a statement.
The data can be accessed using Data Commons, BigQuery datasets, and other regional dataset aggregators.
The repository contains aggregate anonymised search trends data of over 400 symptoms. This is said to be useful to researchers studying potential secondary health impacts.
It also includes anonymised insights into movement trends to understand the impact of shelter-in-home policies.
Since setting up in April, these reports have been downloaded over 16 million times, and are updated thrice a week in 64 languages, Google said.
Google has also developed an open source simulator with real-world data to help public health organisations fine tune their exposure notification settings.
