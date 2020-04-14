Google India offers cyber security tips to small businesses trying to overcome lockdown hurdles

Google India offered the small and medium businesses in the country a list of tips on how to stay afloat, safe and maintain continuity in challenging times like these.

Google said its recent research showed that an SMS code sent to a recovery phone number, as part of two-step authentication, helped block 96% of bulk phishing attacks and 76% of targeted attacks. Also, security keys helped block 100% of bulk phishing attacks and 100% of targeted attacks.

When enterprises are fighting bigger business issues that are introduced by Covid-19, security can take a backseat, thereby increasing vulnerability to cyber attacks. “Therefore, our study emphasises the importance of safer login with two-step verification as it can significantly decrease the chance of someone gaining unauthorized access to your account,” Google said

As per Google India, keeping systems up to date is one of the important things that smaller business should be doing without any let up. “When possible, enable automatic updates to make sure you have the latest security fixes, built-in malware and phishing protection. Auto-update should be enabled for all softwares that your business uses. Avoid using applications that do not offer regular security options.”

Employee training is an integral part of Google’s tips for SMBs. “You can foster security in your business by training your employees to be vigilant. Develop protocols to report security-related incidents and events, such as malware or phishing, and reward employees who report such incidents. Also, it is important to have guidelines for social media usage and handling of sensitive data.”

Another important thing that employees should avoid is using work devices for private activities as better discipline will greatly reduce the risk of phishing and malware. “During the current COVID-19 outbreak, people tend to check updates on the spread and might download malicious files infecting their work devices. Employees are also advised to use screenlocks, even when working from home, especially if they have kids,” said Google in its advice to small firms.

Enterprises should openly communicate with all their clients, inform them about the new working conditions, changes in time if any, working-from-home relocation arrangements and all other business updates and keep at least one channel of conversation always open for customers.