Number of apps installed with the term “AI Chatbot” jump; in-app revenue surge: Report

May 15, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST

Over 150 AI chatbot apps have been launched and published in app stores this year. Apps published with the term “AI chatbot” or “AI Chat”, in their app name, subtitle, or description have increased 1480% year-on-year in Q1 2023. In-app purchase revenue also increased by 4184% YoY in the first quarter, according to data intelligence platform Apptopia.

Downloads of AI chatbot apps also increased by 1506%, with the top 10 AI chatbot apps responsible for 52% of all downloads and 72% of in-app purchase revenue.

And while most of these apps are made by independent developers, they are eventually likely to be surpassed by apps from more prominent brands like Microsoft and Google due to their marketing power and brand familiarity, the post said.

The increasing downloads can be judged by the popularity of Microsoft’s rebranded search app, Bing AI search bot, which has increased its average daily downloads by 1000%.

Earlier, last week, Google said it has been “rapidly evolving” its AI chatbot Bard, with AI features being rolled out to Google products including the “Help me write” feature in Gmail and Docs. The company announced “Duet AI” in Workspace which will enable text-to-image generation and creation of custom plans in Sheets.