year
Vivo launches V30e with 50MP front camera for mid segment buyers

Vivo V30e comes with 3 generations of Android updates and 4 years of security updates

May 02, 2024 01:01 pm | Updated 01:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo launches V30e with 50MP front camera for mid segment buyers

Vivo launches V30e with 50MP front camera for mid segment buyers | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vivo on Thursday expanded the V30 line up with the launch of Vivo V30e smartphone in India. The mid-segment phone succeeds the previously launched Vivo V30 and V30 Pro.

The Vivo V30e has a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on a 5,500mAh battery with 44W charger included in the box.

The Vivo V30e uses Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It operates on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. The virtual RAM option uptill 12GB is also available.

The Vivo V30e comes with 3 generations of Android updates and 4 years of security updates.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Vivo V30e sports a 50MP main Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a 50MP selfie camera.

Vivo V30e has been priced at ₹27,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹29,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. It will start retailing from May 9 across Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

