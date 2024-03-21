GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vivo adds T3 5G to its mid segment portfolio in India

Vivo T3 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor with 8GB RAM and upto 256GB storage

March 21, 2024 03:10 pm | Updated 03:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Vivo adds T3 5G to its mid segment portfolio in India

Vivo adds T3 5G to its mid segment portfolio in India | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Thursday expanded its T series with the launch of Vivo T3 5G smartphone in India. The mid-segment phone holds a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 44W charger inside the box.

The Vivo T3 5G has a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera with optical image stabilisation along with a 2MP bokeh lens. It gets a 16MP front camera.

Vivo T3 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor with 8GB RAM and upto 256GB internal space. It operates on Funtouch 14 based on Android 14. Vivo will give 2 years of OS and 3 security updates.

The T3 5G features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Vivo T3 5G starts at ₹19,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant and ₹21,999 for the 8GB/256GB model. It comes in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue, and will go on sale starting March 27, on Flipkart and Vivo’s e-store.

