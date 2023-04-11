Vivo launches two new 5G smartphones

April 11, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST

Vivo on Tuesday launched two new 5G smartphones, Vivo T2 and Vivo T2x, expanding its T series portfolio in India. The Vivo T2 5G series comes with an AMOLED display and a 64MP main lens.

The Vivo T2 5G uses the 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Vivo T2x 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor with up to 8GB RAM.

Additionally, the smartphones are equipped with virtual RAM up to 8GB. Both smartphones run on Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13.

The Vivo T2 5G features a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate. The T2x 5G gets a 6.58-inch FHD+ display.

The Vivo T2 5G sports a 64 MP main lens with OIS and a 16MP front camera. The Vivo T2x 5G features a 50MP lens and an 8MP selfie lens.

The T2 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with a 44W charger, while the T2x 5G features a 5,000mAh battery supported by an 18W charger.

Pricing and Availability

The Vivo T2 5G will sell at ₹18,999 for 6GB+128GB and ₹20,999 for 8GB+128GB in Nitro Blaze and Velocity Wave colours. It will go on sale starting April 18, on the Vivo India e-store and Flipkart.

The Vivo T2x 5G will retail at ₹12,999 for 4GB+128GB, ₹13,999 for 6GB+128GB, and ₹15,999 for 8GB+128GB, in Marine Blue, Aurora Gold, and Glimmer Back shades starting from April 21.