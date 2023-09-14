ViewSonic VX2728 gaming monitor review | A solid no-nonsense monitor  

September 14, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

Gaming monitors have carved out a niche for themselves in the world of display technology. They sport high adaptive refresh rates, low latency and accurate representation; they deliver sharp, clean visuals and offer support for multiple input options, making them ideal candidates for gaming, video and photo editing. And there is no dearth of high-end monitors that deliver on these key metrics.

With this in mind, we tried out the ViewSonic VX2728 gaming monitor for a fortnight and here is what we found.

In the box

Along with the 27-inch monitor, users will find the 3-pin plug power cable, the table stand, one display port cable and the usual documents.

Design

The ViewSonic VX2728 comes with a clean plastic body design. The monitor has thin bezels on three sides; the bottom bezel sports the ViewSonic branding and icons for the buttons located on the bottom right of the monitor. The control keys include the power key and four other keys to control settings and choose between input options. While the keys are tactile and easy to reach, the multiple menus in the settings might take some time to get used to.

The monitor features a lightweight design, weighing around 5.8 kg with the stand, making it easy to move around. It is also easy to attach to the monitor. Setting up the device with a gaming console only took around 5-10 minutes.

While the buttons for settings are easy to access, connecting cables to the ports is tricky, since the monitor’s stand is not height-adjustable. For connectivity, the monitor gets two HDMI 1.4 ports, one DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio output.

The monitor also gets a -5°/20°tilt, making it convenient to adjust as per user preference once set on a tabletop.

Performance

The ViewSonic VX2728 comes with an IPS panel with an FHD display capable with 1920 X 1080 resolution. The 16:9 aspect ratio panel gets variable refresh rate technology maxing out at 180Hz. Additionally, the display comes with a 1,000:1 static contrast ratio with 0.5ms response time and 250nits of peak brightness.

During our testing, we used the display with a gaming console and a PC, and it proved capable of handling both with ease. The display has vibrant and accurate colour representation, with deep blacks and crisp picture quality. In multiplayer gaming sessions, the display was good at handling fast-paced gameplay without any input lags.

In role-playing games (RPGs), the display quality was good with an immersive viewing experience and no visible lags or stutters. The monitor’s AMD FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync also ensure a blur-free gaming experience with no visible tearing of the picture on display.

The bright display comes with DCI-P3: 90% coverage NTSC: 94% size sRGB: 132% size ensuring great colour representation and making it a great fit for those looking for a quality display for photo and video editing.

The VX2728 also hosts two 2Watts internal speakers. These speakers, however, undercut an otherwise great user experience. They are adequate at best, lacking bass and fullness in output, and users are better off relying on external speakers for a wholesome gaming experience.

Verdict

The ViewSonic VX2728 with its great picture quality, good colour representation and bright display panel makes for a good gaming monitor, especially for those unwilling to shell out for ultra-high-end monitors with very high refresh rates.

However, the monitor maintains its price on the lower side by cutting out ease-of-use features like a height-adjustable stand and good quality speakers-- which compromise the quality of the overall user experience. Regardless, the monitor makes no compromises for key aspects, delivering well on them all.

The ViewSonic VX2728 gaming monitor is priced at ₹17,999.